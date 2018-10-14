These are the top 10 champagnes of 2018

A new list ranks the best champagnes of 2018. — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 14 — Anticipate celebrating a grand occasion with a bottle of bubbly? If you’re going to splash out, might as well choose one of the best bottles on the market. And according to a new list, the best champagne of 2018 is the Dom Pérignon Rosé 2006.

In the blind tasting organised by Fine Champagne magazine, members of the magazine’s editorial board and guest experts swished, sipped and swirled to determine the best champagne-drinking experiences.

“Stunningly concentrated and packed with succulent fruitiness, the wine already now shows a beautiful complexity of gunpowder, liquorice and oriental spices complementing the plush yet firm Pinot fruit,” editors say of the winner.

The competition was co-hosted with tastingbook.com, an online wine resource.

These are the best champagnes for 2018:

1: Dom Pérignon Rosé 2006

2. Piper-Heidsieck Rare 2002

3. Dom Ruinart Rosé 2004

4. Dom Pérignon 2008

5. Louis Roederer Cristal 2009

6. Deutz Cuvée William Deutz 2006

7. Pol Roger Rosé 2008

8. Krug Grande Cuvée NV (162nd Edition)

9. Charles Heidsieck Vintage Rosé 2006

10. Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millénaires 2004. — AFP-Relaxnews