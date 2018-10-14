Mariah Carey back in KL sends Malaysians into a frenzy

Mariah Carey caused a stir with her announcement of her arrival in KL. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — All it took was a “Good morning, Kuala Lumpur” from American superstar singer and songwriter Mariah Carey to get Malaysians stir crazy on social media.

The “Songbird Supreme” posted a picture of herself in sunnies and a sleeveless black gown with the iconic Petronas Twin Towers in the background on her Twitter and Instagram feeds today.

If that wasn’t enough, she upped the ante shortly with a 20-second video of her twins seven-year-olds Moroccan Scott and Monroe Cannon trying to pronounce the name of the Malaysian capital city.

The excitement of Kuala Lumpur is upstaged by the loss of Pringles 🤣 pic.twitter.com/V96EfO1Sjy — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 14, 2018

Malaysians immediately began responding to Carey, with her solo image on Instagram notching up more than 91,000 “likes”.

Her Twitter post was retweeted more than 3,000 times and “liked” more than 9,000 times.

The video of both children where Moroccan laments forgetting to bring along his Pringles has been viewed more than 40,000 times.

Carey will be performing in a one-night only concert on October 16 at the Plenary Hall in the KL Convention Centre.

But the beauty with the impressive five-octave vocal range and penchant to use the whistle register undoubtedly made sure to set time aside for family time in the city, her third stopover to date.

Carey last performed here in 2014.