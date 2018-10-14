Former golf pro Shaaban hopes to inspire with memoir

Shaaban Hussin’s book is about his journey as a golfer and how he picked up the pieces after a career-ending injury. — Pics by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Former Malaysian golfer Shaaban Hussin is literally back on his feet and he’s written a book titled Jatuh Bangun Seorang Juara that recounts his journey as a junior player to one of Malaysia’s most decorated golfers, until a motorcycle accident ended his playing career.

Shaaban, 36, was travelling from Ijok, Kuala Selangor to Glenmarie Golf and Country Club in Shah Alam on his superbike on the morning of May 31, 2016 for training. The bike skidded out of control and he was thrown onto the shoulder of the road.

At the hospital, his crushed left leg was amputated and he lost the use of his left arm temporarily. With his golfing career over, Shaaban took a year to recover from the heavy onset of depression.

But now we can all read about his journey from the time he learnt to play golf to turning professional and his new lease on life.

“I want to inspire people with my story and let them know becoming a champion is no easy feat,” Shaaban told Malay Mail when met at his book counter in the food pavilion of TPC Kuala Lumpur where the CIMB Classic is taking place.

“I was inspired to do it by my friends. They told me people would like to hear about my life as there’s no (Malaysian) golfer who has written a book,” added the 2001 SEA Games gold medallist.

“After much contemplation, it dawned on me one day that if I can recall all those moments of triumph and tragedy, and I have the pictures to back it up, I should make a concerted effort to get this book onto the shelves as soon as possible.”

With material drawn from his personal archives as well as those of Sri Selangor Golf Club — Shaaban’s home course — the Kedahan recounts how he moved from Kedah to Kuala Lumpur to further his career.

Shaaban’s dad was a caddy master at Royal Kedah Club while his mum was a housewife. They had eight children, of which Shaaban is the third.

He was introduced to the game by Sirun Mustaffa and Haris Zainal as a boy and has played three CIMB tournaments (2011-2013), as well as the Asian Tour, and was a regular representative for Malaysia in international tournaments.

Now fitted with a prosthetic leg, he is a golf coach at Sri Selangor.

Shaaban gives lessons to around 30 kids from the beginner to intermediate level. They start training at 8.30am all the way till 6.30pm.

“I teach them skills, course management, short game, putting and chipping. Then we go to the gym where I show them how to work out properly and which muscles to focus on,” said Shaaban, who five days ago welcomed his third child, a boy named Alif Imran. His other kids with wife Nurazlina Nasruddin are also boys: Danish Irfan and Aqil Fahmi.

“I don’t want to change their swing too much as some of the students already have coaches. What I do is work together with them to identify weaknesses in their players and how to fix them,” he continued.

“If anyone’s wondering how I’m feeling, I want them to know I am fine. Many came to my aid when I needed it but I must be independent. I don’t want to be a burden to people and I want to help others in a similar situation.

“Do not feel shy to ask me for help. Those who know me know I am always there if needed.”

The recommended retail price for Shaaban’s book is RM120, but it is currently available at a promotional price of RM100. It was launched last month during the Shaaban Cup at Sri Selangor.

The book was co-authored by Muhaiyuddin Zahid and Jaffry Zakaria from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI).