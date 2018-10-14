Don’t you want to see Najib probed over high-profile deaths? Kit Siang asks

Lim also lashed out at Najib for purportedly waffling in his statements. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang today challenged Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi and PAS chief Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang to support a parliamentary motion to revisit several high-profile deaths when Datuk Seri Najib Razak was prime minister.

The Iskandar Puteri MP also lashed out at Najib for purportedly waffling in his statements on whether or not the police should re-examine the case involving murdered Mongolian model Altantuya Shaaribuu, among others.

“Let the Parliamentary Opposition Leader, Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi, and the PAS President Datuk Seri Hadi Awang declare whether they would support, with the full complement of Umno and PAS Members of Parliament, a parliamentary motion for the police to re-open investigations into mysterious deaths like that of Altantuya Shaariibuu, Kevin Morais, Hussain Najadi, Teoh Beng Hock and Ahmad Sarbani!” Lim said in a statement.

He said fresh investigations into Najib’s role were necessary to find out if the Pekan MP had sent a message to his then aide Razak Baginda to be “cool” and if it was connected to Altantuya’s murder.

He also wanted to know whether the murder had anything to do with the Scorpene submarine deal and scandal.

“I asked Najib yesterday firstly, whether he would join me to send a joint petition to the prime minister to re-open investigations into the murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu; and secondly, whether he would agree to be my seconder if I move a motion in Parliament for the authorities to re-open investigations into the Altantuya murder.

“Now with Najib’s latest shift of position, it is clear that Najib’s answers to both my questions would be in the negative. Or would I be wrong?” Lim questioned.

Earlier, Najib had offered to get one of his assistants to lodge a police report against himself so authorities may begin investigating the several high-profile murders that occurred when he was in office.

However, Najib’s aide had instead lodged a report against Lim. Sentul district police chief S. Shanmugamoorthy Chinniah had reportedly said there’s nothing to investigate and the matter was classified as civil action.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, on the other hand, later said an investigation will be initiated into the report and will follow normal processes.