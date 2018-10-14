June Wei inches closer for second title this season

June Wei will meet Sourabh Verma in the final later today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — National men’s singles shuttler, Cheam June Wei, is edging closer to secure his second title this season after storming into the final in the 2018 Dutch Open Badminton Tournament in Almere, Netherlands yesterday.

The unseeded June Wei who clinched the 19th Dutch International Open title in April, put up a fine performance against the 2017 European junior champion, Toma Junior Popov of France, winning 19-21, 23-21 and 21-10, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website.

The 21-year-old Penangite will meet Sourabh Verma in the final later today after the Indian player upset the top seeds, Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands 21-18 and 21-19 in another semi-finals match.

It will be June Wei’s fourth final this year, having entered three finals, but only managed to grab one title at the 19th Dutch International Open. — Bernama