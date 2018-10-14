Shafie: Anwars’s win shows people back Pakatan govt

A voter casts his vote at a polling centre in Port Dickson October 13, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 14 — The victory of Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election proved that the people have high hopes that PH will continue ruling the country.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the win was expected and although the percentage dropped in the number of votes, Anwar still won with bigger majority.

“This is a victory for the PH and the Sabah state government will always be prepared to cooperate with the ruling coalition at the federal level, and to strengthen the direction for the formation of a new Malaysia,” he told reporters after attending the Sabah Chapter of the Malaysian Architects Association (PAM) Dinner here yesterday.

Mohd Shafie also congratulated the PKR de facto leader who garnered 31,016 votes and defeated the six other candidates with 23,560-vote majority.

Anwar is expected to be sworn in as Port Dickson MP at the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow.

With the victory, Anwar is just a step away from being the successor to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the eighth Malaysian prime minister, which was agreed upon by the four component parties of PH before the 14th GE on May 9. — Bernama