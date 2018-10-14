Azmin: Anwar’s PD victory shows new voter trend, confidence in Pakatan

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali speaks at the Eco World Hope Foundation celebration at the New Paradigm Hotel in Petaling Jaya October 14, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Oct 14 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s overwhelming victory in the Port Dickson by-election signifies growing support from voters of all races for the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH), Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today.

The economic affairs minister thanked Port Dickson voters for casting their ballots in support of his party’s president-elect, Anwar.

“I would like to thank the voters in Port Dickson for supporting and strengthening the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, while showing support for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s leadership.

“And this victory is a unique victory as it receives the support of all races in Port Dickson and this signifies the new trend and confidence the public has for Pakatan Harapan,” he said after speaking at the Eco World Foundation luncheon here.

Azmin, who is also the PKR deputy president, is fighting to defend his position against party strategist and former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli.

Asked to comment on the Selangor PKR leadership election taking place today, Azmin only said to respect the “due processes”.

The Selangor members make up the party’s biggest base nationwide. Pundits believe Azmin will retake the lead from Terengganu-born Rafizi in his home ground.

However, there might still be hiccups as two out of the 22 divisions in Selangor have voiced their support for Rafizi.

Kapar MP Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid has reportedly been critical of Azmin, while Selayang MP William Leong, who is contesting one of the four vice-presidency posts, is in Rafizi’s camp.

Rafizi currently has a slender lead over Azmin at 19,610 votes against 19,112.