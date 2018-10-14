Watch out for these three up-and-coming models seen on Fashion Month runways

Anyelina Rosa is a rising runway talent to watch out for next season. Here, the model is seen walking in the Etro show. Milan, September 21, 2018. — AFP pic

PARIS, Oct 14 — As well as star models, the recent Fashion Weeks shone the spotlight on the rising talents who are busy making their names on the runway. Up-and-coming models Anyelina Rosa, Giselle Norman and Maria Miguel stood out in particular at the latest round of shows for the spring/summer 2019 season.

Anyelina Rosa

After debuting as a Saint Laurent exclusive in its fall/winter 2018-2019 show, Anyelina Rosa has since been spotted on the runways of the haute couture and menswear shows in June and July.

The young Dominican model confirmed her status as a rising talent at the recent Fashion Weeks, walking for some of the biggest brands and notching up no less than 27 shows for the SS19 season.

Anyelina Rosa took to the runway for the likes of Tom Ford, Brandon Maxwell, Moschino, Etro, Versace, Hermès and Dior.

Giselle Norman

She may only be 17 years old, but budding British model Giselle Norman — who grew up in West Sussex — was snapped up by a host of fashion houses during the recent Fashion Month.

She too was spotted in February, as a JW Anderson exclusive, where she even opened the show. At fall's spring/summer 2019 shows, Giselle Norman walked in 24 shows, for prestigious brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Valentino, Prada, Fendi, Coach and Longchamp.

Maria Miguel

Maria Miguel is another upcoming young model on the make, albeit with a bit more experience, after debuting in September 2017 walking exclusively for Saint Laurent.

The brunette — who is also a keen soccer fan — shone on the runways of the recent Fashion Weeks, walking for 23 different fashion houses.

The Portuguese model notably featured in shows from Tom Ford, Ralph Lauren, Escada, Fendi, Max Mara, Dior, Isabel Marant, Roberto Cavalli and Chanel.

— AFP-Relaxnews