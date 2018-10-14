Clamped and shrink-wrapped: Punishment for parking in bay for disabled?

The real deal, not the punishment many would have thought. — Picture via Twitter/Dimadimana

PETALING JAYA, Oct 14 — Many social media users were delighted when a Twitter user posted an image of a car with its front wheel clamped, tightly bound with shrink wrap and covered with colourful Post-It notes as it was parked in a spot reserved for the disabled.

The image that went viral was posted last night on Twitter by @khalids after he spotted the “offending” vehicle at the Aeon shopping centre in Shah Alam yesterday.

At Aeon Shah Alam, a car was given proper "decoration" for parking at a spot designated for the Disabled. pic.twitter.com/aEdBhnhDma — Khalid (@khalids) October 13, 2018

However, it didn’t quite have the backstory many expected.

According to another Twitter user @Dimadimana, the car belonged to a friend who was the subject of a prank by colleagues on his last day of working at the mall.

She shared screenshots of images from his private Instagram account that documented the process of the car being wrapped and then pasted with supposedly farewell notes before the owner “Jedyzanya” was “punished” with what appears to be flour by other fellow staff of the mall.