Report: Guan Eng axes RM7m bulletproof glass for Finance Ministry

Lim quipped that there are easier ways to kill him that do not involve a sniper. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has cancelled a RM7 million contract to replace the windows on the top three floors of his ministry building in Putrajaya with bulletproof glass, joking that there were easier ways to “kill” him that didn’t involve hiring a sniper.

Lim, who succeeded Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the position, told news portal Malaysiakini that the bulletproof glass project was approved by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration and that it was a waste of money.

“There are easier ways to kill me than using a sniper.

“[This sum of] RM7 million for bulletproof glass, this is how they wasted money,” the Bagan MP was quoted as saying.

The news portal reported that the 10th floor of the Finance Ministry housed the offices of the deputy secretaries-general, while the two finance ministers and their deputies occupied the 11th floor, and the 12th floor had meeting rooms during the previous BN administration.

Najib, who was also prime minister, had served as the first finance minister, while Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani was the second finance minister. Their deputies were Datuk Othman Aziz and Datuk Lee Chee Leong.

Lim was appointed finance minister when the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition rose to power in the May 9 general election.

He has been working on ways for the new government to save money after being saddled with an estimate RM1 trillion in debt and liabilities, which the PH coalition has repeatedly blamed on the excesses of the Najib administration.

Lim has said the government is not on an austerity drive, but added that it will be tightening its belt on spending for the coming Budget 2019, set for tabling on November 2.