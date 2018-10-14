NUCC Blueprint released for public comment

P. Waytha Moorthy said all views and inputs from the public would be taken into consideration. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 14 — The National Unity and Social Well-Being Department on Friday released The National Unity Consultative Council (NUCC) Blueprint for public comment.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator P. Waytha Moorthy said six forums, four in Peninsular Malaysia and one each in Sabah and Sarawak, would be conducted to provide an overview of the blueprint and gather current feedback from the public.

He said all views and inputs from the public would be taken into consideration and used as guidance in formulating a National Unity Action Plan to outline strategies, policies and programmes including appropriate Acts to strengthen and improve social unity, cohesion and reconciliation amongst all Malaysians.

“With a fair and just National Unity Plan, we believe it will serve as the foundation for the future generation to bring about a patriotic and united Malaysia,” he said in a statement, here on Friday.

The blueprint was the result of a collaboration between the National Unity and Social Well-Being Department and the Institute of Ethnic Studies, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia.

Waytha Moorthy said input was derived from the department’s series of “unity dialogues” in 2015 with roundtable conferences held nationwide to obtain feedback from stakeholders on the state of racial unity in the country.

He added the blueprint outlined nine goals and 16 key recommendations to strengthen unity among Malaysians.

Waytha Moorthy said these included increasing awareness on the understanding and conceptualisation of accountable democracy in protecting civic life, rights, discriminatory practices, individual and collective responsibilities, conflict solution and inclusive development among Malaysians.

Waytha Moorthy said the blueprint can be accessed at the National Unity Department website.

Comments and views can be submitted via e-mail to [email protected] by November 16, 2018. — Bernama