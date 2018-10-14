Rock legend Saleem of Iklim dies at 57

Saleem was the frontman of one of the most iconic Malaysian rock bands of the 1990s, Iklim. — Picture via Facebook/Saleem Abdul Majeed

PETALING JAYA, Oct 14 — Saleem, the frontman of one of the most iconic Malaysian rock bands of the 1990s, Iklim, died at about 6.30am today, 22 days after being hit by a car.

Born AM Salim Abdul Majeed, the vocalist who also had an illustrious solo career, was 57, and was undergoing treatment at UKM Medical Centre in Cheras, after sustaining critical injuries after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a car.

The accident, which occurred at the Grand Saga highway on September 22, left him with 12 broken ribs, a punctured lung and cerebral oedema.

Saleem was said to be recovering after being in a coma for almost two weeks; however, family members reportedly received a call from the facility at about 5.30am after Saleem took a turn for the worse.

The remains of the multi-award winning Terengganu-born singer will be brought to the As-Syakirin surau in Bukit Mahkota, Cheras for final rites before the burial at the Bukit Kiara Muslim cemetery.