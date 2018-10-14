Number of flood evacuees in Melaka remains at 102

Evacuees seek shelter at Sekolah Menenggah Seri Bemban in Jasin October 12, 2018. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Oct 14 — The number of flood victims placed in three evacuation centres in Jasin and Alor Gajah remained at 102 as at 8 am today.

Director of the Melaka Civil Defence Force Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali said Jasin still had the highest number of victims with 89 people from 19 families, while the number in Alor Gajah district remained at 13 from four families.

In Jasin, 60 people from 13 families were placed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tehel and 29 people from six families were placed at SK Parit Penghulu, while all the flood victims in Alor Gajah were placed at the community hall in Kampung Seri Jeram.

Meanwhile, in Alor Setar, 49 people from 14 families had been evacuated to three relief centres in Baling after their houses were inundated by flood waters since last night.

Baling Disaster Management Secretariat Officer Lt (PA) Mohd Faizol Ab Aziz, said the floods affected five villages in Siong and two in Bongor.

Twenty victims from four families were placed at the Kampung Banggol Derom community hall, which was opened at 10.40 pm yesterday, while 22 others from seven families were placed at Batu 48 community hall opened at 2am today, he said, adding that the secretariat would continue monitoring the situation. — Bernama