Selangor PKR election begins

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (right) and Rafizi Ramli at PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya on September 21, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Oct 14 — The PKR election in Selangor begins today involving the first nine of its 22 divisions statewide.

The nine divisions going to the polls from 9am to 5pm today are Sabak Bernam, Sungai Besar, Hulu Selangor, Serdang, Kelana Jaya, Subang, Kapar, Kota Raja and Sepang, involving over 108,000 members.

The polling for the remaining 13 divisions, namely Puchong, Gombak, Petaling Jaya (PJ) Utara; PJ Selatan, Kuala Langat, Klang and Selayang is set on October 21, while Tanjong Karang, Kuala Selangor, Ampang, Pandan, Shah Alam and Hulu Langat on October 28.

PKR Central Election Committee chairman Datuk Rashid Din said the election in Selangor was being held in three stages due to the large number of members involved, as the state had the highest number of membership at 249,850.

“Since our staff and equipment are also limited, we have to hold the election in three days... to ensure smooth running of the process,” he told Bernama when contacted.

“We also want to advise all members and contestants to maintain discipline and to contest fairly. Win or lose, we are still members of PKR, we are family, so let’s just tolerate and not fighting each other,” he said, adding that the results of today’s polls are expected to be known at 7pm at the earliest.

Apart from having the highest number of membership, the Selangor PKR election has also captured the most attention as it involves the candidates for the deputy president’s post, namely state PKR chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who is also former Selangor mentri besar, and PKR vice-president Mohd Rafizi Ramli, who is former Pandan Member of Parliament.

Although Selangor was said to be Mohamed Azmin’s stronghold, PKR Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) assistant secretary Syed Badli Shah Syed Osman was reported as saying that all the 22 divisions in Selangor had pledged their support to Mohd Rafizi.

Mohd Rafizi had earlier won in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Federal Territories, while Mohamed Azmin won in Penang and Johor. — Bernama