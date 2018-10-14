EC says to improve election regulations

Election Commission chairman Azhar Harun speaks to media at Army Basic Training Centre in Port Dickson October 9, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Oct 14 —The Election Commission (EC) will tighten up and improve campaigning regulations during the election as there were weaknesses that could be tightened up.

The EC Chairman, Azhar Azizan Harun, said the existing regulations were quite unclear and could be disputed by differing interpretations.

He said he would begin the agenda on the law reforms as soon as possible by calling for a discussion tomorrow.

“The EC does not have the power to take action as such, we must update the law so that the existing regulations would be clearer.

“The candidates involved in the election would also know the do’s and don’ts, at the moment they are loose and hanging depending on interpretations,”he told a press conference after the announcement of the result of the Port Dickson Parliamentary By-Election at the Port Dickson Municipal Council Hall, here last night.

The result of the Port Dickson Parliamentary By-Election saw the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim winning in style after obtaining a big majority of 23,560 votes thus beating his six challengers.

Meanwhile, Azhar said the five Independent candidates who contested had lost their deposits yesterday.

He said the five independent candidates were former Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar, Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad, Anwar’s former personal aide, Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, social media personality Stevie Chan Keng Leng, the sole female candidate and former lecturer of a private university, Lau Seck Yan and management consultant Kan Chee Yuen.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate and thank all the candidates especially the five Independent candidates which proves that we have a mature and robust democratic practice.

“An election contest like this can be continued in future for a better and healthy democratic practice,” he added. — Bernama