Shouts of ‘reformasi’ greet Anwar’s victory

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim waves to his supporters after winning the Port Dickson by-election October 13, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Oct 14 — Shouts of ‘reformasi’ by about 2,000 supporters of Pakatan Harapan (PH) reverberated at the PD Waterfront to greet the arrival of the newly elected Member of Parliament for Port Dickson, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Members of the public from the various strata of society and age group had waited at the grounds of the PH Main Operations Room for the Port Dickson By-Election as early as 6pm to follow the result of the by-election which was beamed through the giant screen on the main stage.

After being announced as the winner of the Parliamentary seat at the Port Dickson Municipal Council Hall, Anwar later proceeded to the PD Waterfront and made his first appearance as the Member of Parliament for the constituency in front of the PH supporters.

In his maiden speech as the Port Dickson MP, Anwar, 71, said the by-election recorded its own history because no allocation was announced during the campaigning period, yet the constituents voted for the PH candidate.

“I salute the people of Port Dickson because in this by-election, there was no new school opened, no expansion of the hospital, and there was no allocation from any minister or state government announced,” he said which was greeted by loud applause from the people present.

The PKR president-elect said his big-majority win proved PH was well-received by the voters in the constituency.

In the meantime, the former deputy prime minister expressed his commitment to become a Member of Parliament who is concerned about developing Port Dickson and safeguarding the interests of the people.

“If I get to be the number one in Malaysia, I want to make it a country led by non-corrupt people, and those who hate tyranny, love the people and distribute the wealth among the people,” he said.

Also present at the event were PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli, DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang and Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah, who is also deputy prime minister, reminded the PH machinery and supporters that the by-election victory was to make the party better.

“We changed this all because we promised we will not abuse power, we do not want bribes. We want (good for) our people, to improve our situation together,” she said.

In the by-election, Anwar, 71, garnered 31,016 votes, defeating PAS candidate Lt Col (R) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar (7,456 votes) and five Independent candidates; namely Anwar’s former personal assistant, Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan (82 votes); former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad (4,230 votes); former lecturer Lau Seck Yan (214 votes); social media personality Stevie Chan Keng Leong (337 votes) and management consultant Kan Chee Yuen (154 votes). — Bernama