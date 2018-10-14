Pakatan leaders hail Anwar’s by-election victory as historic

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim visits a polling centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Linggin in Port Dickson October 13, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Oct 14 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders have hailed as historic the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election victory of PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said it was a sweet victory because Anwar “conquered” all the five state constituencies within the Port Dickson parliamentary constituency.

“In the last general election, we (PH) won in Chuah, Lukut and Sri Tanjung and lost in Bagan Pinang and Linggi because the Malays reportedly did not support PH, but today we also won in those two places.

“That’s why I regard this victory as sweet because the people from among the Malays, Chinese and Indians have sent a clear signal to the whole country, in fact, the world, that they want Anwar as their representative in Parliament,” he said in a speech here.

Negri Sembilan PH chairman Aminuddin Harun, who is also Negri Sembilan PKR chairman, said history was made in Port Dickson and the people wish to see a change.

“With the honest leadership under Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, I am confident we can bring about change.

“There is no corruption and abuse of power. I hope that with this history created, we can move forward with greater transparency. The leaders must also work harder,” he said.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said the Port Dickson voters have responded positively and proven this with the bigger majority of over 23,000, almost 6,000 votes more than that secured in the last general election.

“It is clear that the people of Port Dickson want Datuk Seri Anwar as their representative. It can be said that seven out of 10 people here support him,” he said.

DAP veteran leader and advisor Lim Kit Siang said Anwar’s victory showed that the people’s support is not only for him as the MP for Port Dickson but also as the eighth prime minister of Malaysia.

“It is also support for the efforts to build a New Malaysia. The huge majority obtained by Anwar also shows the strong support of the people for him,” he said.

Former Port Dickson MP Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, who had resigned to enable Anwar to contest the seat, said he was happy with Anwar’s victory and will work with him to ensure the welfare of the constituents and development of Port Dickson.

“When he won with a bigger majority than mine, it reflects the people’s support for him, our next prime minister.

“We have also proved that the critics who said Anwar was contesting here purposely for a personal motive were wrong. We wanted Anwar to win so that he can demonstrate his capability,” he said.

Permatang Pauh MP and Anwar’s daughter Nurul Izzah said the victory is for the rakyat and she thanked the people of Negri Sembilan, especially the constituents of Port Dickson, for having given her father the mandate.

PH retained the Port Dickson parliamentary seat when Anwar beat six challengers in the by-election, securing a majority of 23,560 votes. — Bernama