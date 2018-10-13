Anwar will be sworn in as MP on Monday, says Dewan Rakyat Speaker

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail are seen in Port Dickson after the Port Dickson by-election October 13, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be sworn in as a Member of Parliament on Monday after winning the Port Dickson by-election today.

Dewan Rakyat speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusoff confirmed this to Bernama tonight.

“Yes, it has been included in the Dewan Rakyat order paper on Monday morning. It can be checked through the Parliament Portal,” he said through the WhatsApp messaging system.

According to the Dewan Rakyat order paper, the second meeting of the first term of the 14th Parliament sitting will start on Monday.

In the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election today, Anwar, 71, garnered 31,016 votes, defeating PAS candidate Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar (7,456 votes) and five Independent candidates; namely, Anwar’s former personal aide, Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan (82 votes), former Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad (4,230 votes), Lau Seck Yan (214 votes), social media personality Stevie Chan (337 votes) and Kan Chee Yuen (154 votes). — Bernama