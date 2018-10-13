2018 Asian Para Games draws to a close

JAKARTA, Oct 13 — The 2018 Asian Para Games drew down its curtains amid great fanfare tonight, capping eight days full of remarkable performances by para-athletes from 43 participating countries.

Indonesia, in particular, showed their remarkable ability to host the Games despite several of its provinces and regions such as Lombok, Sulawesi and Situbondo, East Java experiencing natural disasters.

Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla officiated the colourful event at Stadium Madya, Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, which was filled with thousands of spectators.

During the ceremony, Governor of Jakarta, Anies Baswedan handed over the flag of the Games to Asian Paralympic Council president Majid Rashed, who then passed it on to the Vice Mayor of Hangzhou and chair of Hangzhou Disabled Person’s Federation, Wang Hong.

Hangzhou, China will host the Games in 2022.

China emerged overall champions, winning 171 gold, 88 silver and 59 bronze medals.

Hosts Indonesia, who finished in fifth place, surpassed their 16-gold medal target, collecting 37 gold, 47 silver and 51 bronze medals.

Malaysia sent 110 male and 29 female athletes, participating in 15 out of 18 sports events offering 568 gold medals.

The national contingent finished in 8th place, winning 17 gold, 26 silver and 24 bronze medals, exceeding the target of 15 gold medals.

Malaysian athletes Abdul Latif Romly and Mohamad Ridzuan Puzi set new world records, respectively in the T20 long jump (7.64 m) and T36 100m sprint (11.87s) events. — Bernama