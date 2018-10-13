Nga: RM3.6m allocation for stadium upgrade, mosque repairs in Teluk Intan

Nga Kor Ming said the Finance Ministry has approved an allocation of RM3.6 million for the upgrading of a mini stadium and the repair of a mosque in Teluk Intan. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

TELUK INTAN, Oct 13 — The Finance Ministry has approved an allocation of RM3.6 million for the upgrading of a mini stadium and the repair of a mosque in Teluk Intan, said MP Nga Kor Ming.

He said RM2 million was allocated for upgrading works which included the installation of floodlights at the mini stadium of Seri Kandi Secondary School (SMK) in Selabak here.

“A total of RM1.6 million is for the structural damage repairs at the At-Taqwa Mosque in Kampung Padang Tembak,” he told Bernama when met after his visit at the mosque today.

Also present were Hilir Perak district engineer Abdul Rani Harun, and Pasir Bedamar assemblyman Terence Naidu.

Nga who is also Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker said the allocation was a gift to the people especially those living near Selabak and Padang Tembak, who had voted for the Pakatan Harapan government.

Meanwhile, chairman of the At-Taqwa Mosque Datuk Ayub Mohamad said the allocation was the biggest and second that the mosque has received from the government in addressing the recurring sinking issues since 2013.

“We are happy and thankful with this good news. Hopefully with this generous provision the problem will be resolved,” he said. — Bernama