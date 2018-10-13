Johor Sukma likely to be held in four districts, says MB

MUAR, Oct 13 —The 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Johor will likely be held in four districts only, said Menteri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian.

He said the four districts were Johor Bahru, Muar, Batu Pahat and Kota Tinggi.

Osman said besides that, upgrading works and construction of sports venues for the Games that would be held in 2020 had already begun.

“The state government has also decided to build a 12.14 hectares velodrome at a cost of about RM50 million in Lima Kedai, Gelang Patah,” he told reporters after officiating the state-level National Sports Day at the Pagoh Higher Education Hub here today.

Meanwhile in JOHOR BAHRU, Osman said the ‘Serlahkan Kehebatan 10’ event which entered its seventh year could serve as a platform to boost motorsports industry in the state.

The event was also in line with the Johor Sustainable Development Plan 2019-2030 to support the idealistic aspirations of young people, he said when officiating the ‘Serlahkan Kehebatan 10’ event here today. — Bernama