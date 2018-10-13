Presidential council to be set up for Sabah’s political parties, says Mohd Shafie

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the council would become a platform on important issues. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 13 — A presidential council will be set up for political parties in Sabah in fulfilling the aspirations and needs of the people in the state, said Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) President Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Mohd Shafie, who is also Sabah Chief Minister, said the presidential council would soon become the platform to hear, monitor and continue discussions on issues raised by all Sabahans so that the problems faced by the people would be dealt with efficiently.

He said the presidential council was also seen as a body that could strengthen unity and harmony between the parties that have come together to form the new Sabah state government after the 14th general election, held in May.

“It is important for us to translate the consensus, don’t forget, we work together for the prosperity and the rights of the people of Sabah and this is what we need to bring in every negotiation. We do this for the sake of Sabahans who live in the diversity of religion, race and culture.”

He added that a new Sabah had to be built not only in terms of appearance but also in the value of its people’s lives. This change is also for the younger generation of Sabah,” he said at the opening of the 15th United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (UPKO) Triennial Delegates Conference, here today.

Mohd Shafie said he was confident that Warisan would be able to form the pact and work well with UPKO as well as the Pakatan Harapan parties namely DAP, PKR, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Parti Amanah Negara

Meanwhile, UPKO acting president Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau said he was confident that UPKO which currently had more than 160,000 members, would increase its membership as the party was earning a spot in the hearts of the people of Sabah and the nation.

“It is very important for all UPKO members to mobilise efforts so as to make UPKO strong, prioritising the struggle instead of the personal interests and agenda of individuals.

“We must remember that UPKO is a party that wants to raise Sabahans to a better level in politics, economics, education and culture. We must stick to this struggle,” he added. — Bernama