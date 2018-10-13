Pahang gold medalists in Perak Sukma get incentive

KUANTAN, Oct 13 — All Pahang athletes who raked in 33 gold medals in the 2018 Malaysia Games (SUKMA) in Perak have been rewarded RM99,000 by the state government.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the cash incentive was given via Pahang Sports Council and he hoped it would be a boost for athletes to achieve greater success.

He also expressed his thanks to the efforts and commitment of the Pahang contingent including the management to surpass the target of 32 gold medals.

“The state government will continue to support athletes and sports development in Pahang to produce more national sports champions like silat exponent Mohd Al-Jufferi Jamari.

“We also hope the excellent performance will continue in the next SUKMA in Johor, in two years,” he told reporters after launching the Pahang level 2018 National Sports Day (HSN) at Pahang Youth and Sports Complex here today. — Bernama