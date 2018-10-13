Review of Bumiputera housing quota to tackle surplus unsold units, says Zuraida

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the decision to review the Bumiputera housing quota is among measures taken to address the surplus of unsold Bumiputera units. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The decision to review the Bumiputera housing quota is among measures taken to address the surplus of unsold Bumiputera units, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Refuting claims by certain quarters that the review was aimed at abolishing the Bumiputera housing quota system, she said hundreds and thousands of such houses have remained unsold in every state.

“This is nothing new, the issue of ‘overhang units’ (completed but unsold units), is being given serious attention by several state governments that view this matter as a worrying trend,” she said in a statement here today.

Zuraida said among the issues to be given due attention in the review were factors contributing to the situation.

She said as a short term solution, a more effective release mechanism could be established to ensure the units were released into the open market after Bumiputeras were given sufficient opportunity to own the houses.

As for a long-term solution, Zuraida said a review should be done on factors leading to Bumiputeras’ inability to benefit from the quota system.

“A holistic approach should be adopted, whereby elements such as financial status, demographics, attitude, and the mentality of the Bumiputeras should be taken into account and given serious attention.

“It is hoped that the results of the review can help solve the issue of the overhang units,” she added. — Bernama