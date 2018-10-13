Trump says Saudi Arabia faces ‘severe punishment’ if Khashoggi was killed

Trump said there was much at stake in the Khashoggi case. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 — US President Donald Trump said in a CBS interview today that there would be “severe punishment” for Saudi Arabia if it turns out that missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, is a prominent critic of the Saudi authorities and a legal resident of the United States. He disappeared on Oct. 2 after visiting the consulate.

Trump said in an interview for 60 Minutes that there was much at stake with Khashoggi case, “maybe especially so” because he was a reporter. — Reuters