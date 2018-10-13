Deputy minister: Padang Besar ICQ project 25pc behind schedule

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman speaks during a press conference in Tawau September 12, 2018. — Bernama pic

PADANG BESAR, Oct 13 — The Padang Besar Immigration Customs and Quarantine (ICQ) Complex which should be completed in June next year, is now 25 per cent behind schedule, says Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman.

He said the government did not want the delay to affect security at the border crossing.

“The Home Ministry (KDN) through the Works Department (JKR) which is implementing the project had ordered the contractor to expedite construction to complete the project according to schedule.

“The contractor has also been warned and I hoped the RM13 million project would be ready by June next year as planned,” he told Bernama after a visit to complex construction site today.

KDN senior secretary (Development and Procurement) Datuk Che Murad Sayang Ramjan was also present at the visit. — Bernama