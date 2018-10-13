Special committee formed to study drowning incident

Fire and Rescue Dept personnel carry the coffins of the six firemen who died during a rescue mission last night in Shah Alam October 4, 2018. A special committee will be formed to investigate the incident where they were killed. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUCHING, Oct 13 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) have each formed a special committee to investigate the incident of firemen being killed while carrying out a search and rescue operation on a youth who had fallen into a mining pond at the Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong early last month.

The Director of the Fire and Rescue Operations Division of JBPM, Datuk Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin said the committee set up on Oct 8 would also study the Standard Operations Procedure (SOP) for members of the Water Rescue Team for improvement to avoid a repeat of the incident.

“The committee at the JBPM level would comprise officers from the department while the committee at the ministerial level would comprise representatives of the agency and independent bodies.

“According to agreement, the committee had been given one month to prepare and complete its investigation before the report is tabled,” he told reporters after performing the official closing of the 20th Ops Amal Mex Kenyalang at the Samajaya Industrial Area, here today.

A total of 471 participants from 18 agencies had participated in the Ops Mex Kenyalang to carry out a simulation of six emergency scenarios including an air crash, road accident, building collapse, and a chemical spill. — Bernama