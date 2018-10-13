Malaysian students unaffected in Michigan State University shooting incident

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 13 — No Malaysian students were affected in a shooting incident which claimed the life of a student of the Michigan State University (MSU) in the United States yesterday, the Education Ministry said today.

Education Malaysia Chicago is monitoring developments following the incident and will provide updates from time to time, it said in a statement.

The ministry said Education Malaysia Chicago had contacted the MSU Malaysian Students Association and provided advice on security aspects.

Media reports said a 22-year-old MSU student who hailed from Texas was shot dead during a fight at an off-campus student apartment complex located about three kilometres from the MSU in East Lansing, Michigan. — Bernama