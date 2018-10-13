SMEs should explore foreign markets, says minister

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said Sahabat Bazaar was a digital platform that would give SME entrepreneurs an opportunity to enhance product marketability and potential entrepreneurs globally. — Picture by Abdul Razak Ghazali

BATU PAHAT, Oct 13 — Bumiputera entrepreneurs, especially small and medium enterprises (SME), are encouraged to explore other markets including the digital platform and not only focus on the local market in efforts to enhance their capabilities.

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said Sahabat Bazaar was a digital platform that would give SME entrepreneurs, especially Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) entrepreneurs, an opportunity to enhance product marketability and potential entrepreneurs globally.

“Many of these little things we can expand, where people don’t know about the products at all, who the producers are or how big or how small they are even, with the availability of the Sahabat Bazaar platform, they can grow, will be able to reach (the markets) or immediately target the markets that are interested in their products, “he told reporters here today.

Mohd Redzuan said the agencies under his ministry were also ready to help these AIM entrepreneurs grow if they wanted to market their products to a higher level.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the Digital Entrepreneur Carnival at Dataran Batu Pahat Mall, here today.

Sahabat Bazaar is a new portal that features business portals to businesses; business to consumers, consumers to consumers and businesses to business to consumers — to make it easier for entrepreneurs to market and sell their products in the digital world.

Sahabat Bazaar, run by AIM, is targeting 10,000 entrepreneurs or companies to join this digital platform this year. — Bernama