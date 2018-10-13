Two killed after being thrown out of vehicle in accident in Iskandar Puteri

JOHOR BARU, Oct 13 — Two men were killed after they were thrown out of the car in an accident at the Sultan Iskandar Highway near Iskandar Puteri earlier today.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the two victims were identified as Muhamed Razin Basit, 27, from Taman Perling and Anbalagan Anand Babo Tiyagerajen, 31, a Singaporean, and both died at the scene.

“Initial investigations revealed that the 7.34am accident occurred when the driver of a Proton Saga car, on the way to Perling from Gelang Patah, lost control of the vehicle before its skidded and crashed into a guardrail on the left.

“Both driver and passenger of the car were thrown out of the vehicle due to the impact,” he said in a statement today.

Dzulkhairi said the bodies were taken to the Kulai Hospital for post-mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama