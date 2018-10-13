Govt to beef up campaign to reduce use of plastic bags

Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the campaign would focus on efforts to change the public attitude towards plastic bag usage through the communication, education and public awareness approach. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry will intensify the campaign against the usage of plastic bags through social media, digital and electronic platforms to raise public awareness as well as preserve the environment.

Its Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the campaign would focus on efforts to change the public attitude towards plastic bag usage through the communication, education and public awareness approach.

“The campaign is aimed at encouraging the public to reduce the use of plastic bags in their daily lives, as well as educating them on the negative environmental impacts of plastic waste pollution,” she said at the launch of the UN World Habitat Day 2018 and the ‘No to plastic bags’ campaign here today.

Meanwhile, Zuraida said solid waste must be managed systematically in order to provide a good and conducive living environment.

The event also saw a reverse vending machine being placed at the People’s Housing Project Beringin.

The machine is specially designed to accept recyclable plastic bottles and aluminium cans using high technology and return money to the user. — Bernama