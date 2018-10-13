Unofficial: Anwar wins in PD by landslide

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim visits a polling centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Linggin in Port Dickson October 13, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Oct 13 — Port Dickson by-election favourite Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has strolled to a massive victory in the by-election here, cementing his claim as the next in line to be prime minister.

According to unofficial results at 8.30pm, the PKR president-elect contesting as a Pakatan Harapan candidate already has an unassailable 30,905 votes, ahead of the 7,384 polled by PAS’s Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar.

Anwar’s margin of victory is currently 23,521 votes, easily eclipsing former MP Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah’s 17,710 majority from the general election.

The feat is made more impressive by the low turnout today, which was just 54 per cent at 4pm.

Early readings that put former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Tan Sri Isa Samad as Anwar’s strongest challenger proved wrong, as he was a distant third with 4,187 votes.

Independent Stevie Chan was the best of the rest, with 337 votes.

Anwar’s Sodomy II accuser, Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, has 112.

All the independents other than Isa are on track to lose their deposits as candidates must poll 1/8th of the total votes in order to get their money back.

