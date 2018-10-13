Man held to help cops find buried remains of girlfriend’s baby

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Oct 13 — A man who is believed to have buried the newborn baby of his girlfriend yesterday morning surrendered to police at the Bukit Mertajam police station, here last night.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the 23-year-old man fled after taking his girlfriend who was bleeding after delivery, to the Seberang Jaya Hospital.

After detaining him, police took the suspect to the cemetery in Bagan Dalam, Butterworth to find the infant’s remains but were unable to locate the burial site. The suspect claimed that he could not remember the actual location as it was very dark and he was in a state of panic then.

He said that police personnel and a forensic team were unable to find the baby’s remains after five hours and would continue to look for the exact location today.

Nik Ros Azhan said the man was remanded for further investigation and the case was being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code.

Based on the investigation, the woman said that she had delivered a baby boy at her boyfriend’s home in Kampung Pertama, Permatang Pauh here, but claimed that the premature baby died.

The couple who worked at a hotel in George Town had wrapped the baby and rode on a motorcycle to the cemetery in Bagan Dalam where the boyfriend buried the baby’s remains.

The doctor who attended to the 22-year-old woman confirmed that she had fresh maternity wounds and was still receiving treatment at the hospital. — Bernama