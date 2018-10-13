Three more food poisoning cases reported in Perak

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said three new cases of food poisoning were reported in Perak yesterday. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The number of food poisoning cases believed to be due to consuming popular dish ‘laksa’ purchased at premises in Kupang, Baling, Kedah, has now risen to 83, including two deaths.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said three new cases were reported in Perak yesterday.

“According to the breakdown, 34 cases including two death cases were reported in Perak, 25 cases in Kedah and 24 cases in Selangor. Only one case is still in the hospital and the patient is in stable condition,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Dzulkefly said the ministry was still waiting for test results from the Sungai Buloh National Public Health Laboratory and the Penang Safety and Quality Laboratory on 10 food samples from the premises.

It includes four samples of laksa mee, laksa curry (four samples) and two samples of mixed salad ingredients for the dish.

“To confirm the cause of food poisoning, it requires a comprehensive analysis taking into account laboratory results, patient information, the analysis of the food involved and the assessment of the (premises’) surroundings,” he explained. — Bernama