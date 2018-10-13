Four Thai women held for offering sex services

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 13 — It was supposed to be a massage parlour, but four Thai women working there were found to be offering sex services to their clients.

A spokesman for the Timur Laut district police said, having had the premises under surveillance, police raided it last night and nabbed the four, all in their 20s, as well as a local man who is believed to be the owner of the massage parlour.

“The four women neither had valid travel documents nor work permits,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said police arrested a man and were hunting for four others for impersonating as policemen and robbing foreigners at a foreign workers hostel in Taman Inderawasih, Perai yesterday.

He said quick action by police on being alerted about the case saw the 22-year-old suspect caught in Kampung Manis, Perai at 8.15pm, about seven hours after the robbery.

He added that the suspects got away with RM5,479. — Bernama