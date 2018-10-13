Perlis fa must solve its own financial problems, says Azlan Man

Datuk Seri Azlan Man said the state had more pressing financial commitments. — Bernama pic

KANGAR, Oct 13 — The financial problems faced by the Perlis Football Association (PFA) should be resolved by the association as it is not the responsibility of the state government, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man.

He said the state government had more important commitments especially to meet the interests of the people with its limited financial resources.

“The claims by the state Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary-general Wan Saiful Wan Jan recently that the state government is turning a blind eye on the long-delayed salaries of the players is not an issue because thus far we only helped what we could afford such as providing a stadium for training.

The PFA problem is not merely concerning salaries but other liabilities as well such as unpaid debts,’’said Azlan who was asked to comment on Wan Saiful’s allegations.

Azlan, who was met at the state-level National Sports Day celebration here today, said the state government had assisted PFA with RM1.3 million. — Bernama