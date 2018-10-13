Paraglider falls to death due to faulty engine

ALOR SETAR, Oct 13 — A paraglider fell to his death into Sungai Muda when his engine malfunctioned during a paragliding activity at Dataran Dato Ali Yahaya in Kuala Muda today.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Adzli Abu Shah said the victim, aged 30 and a member, went to carry out the paragliding activity with another person at 8am.

“However, after about five minutes in the air, his paragliding machine malfunctioned and he fell into the river.

“Local residents who saw the incident attempted to help the victim, who was later found about one kilometre away from where was seen to have fallen after being swept by the river current,” he said in a statement.

Adzli said police investigation found that the man had obtained permission from the Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) to carry out the activity.

The victim’s paragliding engine would be sent to DCA to determine the cause for it to malfunction, he said, adding that police classified the case as sudden death. — Bernama