Najib does another Korean ‘cameo’

PETALING JAYA, Oct 13 — Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s ‘cameo’ in South Korean TV drama, Terius Behind Me has become the talk of social media.
HAHAHAHAHAHAH NAJIB JADI CAMEO 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kBEByLjaAt— WATCH 100 DAYS MY PRINCE YOU COWARD (@eggsoo_) 11 October 2018
In a scene between Kwon Young-Shil and Kim Bon from the ongoing 32-episode romantic comedy, the Pekan MP makes a ‘brief’ appearance on a television screen in the background in what appears to be a news report showing him leaving the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.
The tweet by @eggsoo_ sharing screenshots of the moment has received more than 13,000 retweets with more than 7,000 likes since it was posted two days ago.
Just last month, the infamous clown caricature of Najjib by graphic artist Fahmi Reza was spotted by sharp-eyed Twitter user @Safwankp9 in the music video for the single Falling In Love co-starring labelmate Yoohyeon from K-Pop girl group DreamCatcher and Woo Jin Young And Kim Hyun Soo from MIXNINE, a South Korean idol reality show.
Is that Najib's meme in a K-Pop video???? whatdaaaaa pic.twitter.com/ab9PsMyYCr— Safwan✨ (@Safwankp9) 21 September 2018