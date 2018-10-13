Najib does another Korean ‘cameo’

Do you see it? — Picture via Twitter/eggsoo_

PETALING JAYA, Oct 13 — Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s ‘cameo’ in South Korean TV drama, Terius Behind Me has become the talk of social media.

HAHAHAHAHAHAH NAJIB JADI CAMEO 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kBEByLjaAt — WATCH 100 DAYS MY PRINCE YOU COWARD (@eggsoo_) 11 October 2018

In a scene between Kwon Young-Shil and Kim Bon from the ongoing 32-episode romantic comedy, the Pekan MP makes a ‘brief’ appearance on a television screen in the background in what appears to be a news report showing him leaving the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

The tweet by @eggsoo_ sharing screenshots of the moment has received more than 13,000 retweets with more than 7,000 likes since it was posted two days ago.

Najib’s ‘debut’ in K-pop. — Screenshot from YouTube

Just last month, the infamous clown caricature of Najjib by graphic artist Fahmi Reza was spotted by sharp-eyed Twitter user @Safwankp9 in the music video for the single Falling In Love co-starring labelmate Yoohyeon from K-Pop girl group DreamCatcher and Woo Jin Young And Kim Hyun Soo from MIXNINE, a South Korean idol reality show.