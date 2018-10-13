Report: IGP denies police sabotaging Jho Low manhunt

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the police are not involved in any alleged sabotage of the pursuit for fugitive tycoon Jho Low. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The police are not involved in any alleged sabotage of the pursuit for fugitive tycoon Low Taek Jho, who is wanted here on money laundering charges related to 1MDB, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

The IGP said his force is actively searching for the location of Low, otherwise known as Jho Low, and the latter’s father, Tan Sri Larry Low. Both have outstanding arrest warrants here after they were charged with money laundering in absentia.

“I am not sure who is sabotaging (the search), to my knowledge, the police are not involved in this (sabotage).

“We are tracking him and his father, including repeatedly asking for Interpol’s help despite some technical problems in the early stage,” he was quoted saying in Johor today by local daily New Straits Times.

The IGP said the latest information available was that Low was in Hong Kong, but noted that he had “sneaked into Macau” when Malaysian police sent a team over.

He added that authorities do not know where Low headed after Macau.

“Therefore we continue to be in touch with our counterparts to trace the whereabouts of Jho Low and his father,” he reportedly said.

Tun Daim Zainuddin, a former finance minister who was also the chairman of the Council of Eminent Persons, recently claimed in an interview that Low has been able to continue to evade the authorities due to alleged moles in the civil service.

National news agency Bernama had yesterday reported Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as referring to Daim’s claim of Low being able to avoid arrest as he was allegedly receiving information. Dr Mahathir reportedly believed that sabotage within the government has allowed Low to continue to be in hiding.

Low, who is wanted by both Malaysia and Singapore to facilitate the 1MDB probe, has remained elusive despite an Interpol Red Notice which requires member nations to locate and arrest him for extradition.