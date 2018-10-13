Malaysia bags 17 gold in best ever Asian Para Games outing

JAKARTA, Oct 13 — Malaysia finished the 2018 Asian Para Games with 17 gold medals, the best ever performance, surpassing the record in Incheon, South Korea in 2014.

After raking in 15 gold medals yesterday, national para athletes bagged another two gold medals in cycling finals today.

National para cyclist, Nur Azlia Syafinaz Mohd Zaid, 20, collected her third gold medal in the women’s track category B event after delivering two gold medals in the women’s B individual pursuit 300m and the women’s road race category B earlier.

The 17th gold medal for the country was contributed by Muhammad Afiq Afify Rizan in the men’s B 1km track event also held at Jakarta International Velodrome.

Malaysia ended its challenge in the 2018 Asian Para Games in the eighth place with 17 gold, 26 silver and 25 bronze medals compared to the 2014 Asian Para Games achievement of 15 gold, 20 silver and 27 bronze medals.

Malaysia collected eight gold in para athletics, five gold (cycling), two gold (tenpin bowling), and one each in swimming and table tennis.

Besides the gold medal contribution, national paralympians Abdul Latif Romly and Mohamad Ridzuan Puzi also set two new world records. Abdul Latif created a new world record in the long jump T20 with a distance of 7.64m while Mohamad Ridzuan, clocked a new world record in the 100m M T36 (11.87s).

In all, Malaysia competed in 15 out 18 sports in contest.

The 2018 Asian Para Games which was participated by 43 countries was officiated by Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Oct 6 and it will be closed by Vice-President Jusuf Kalla at Madya Stadium in Gelora Bung Karno Complex at 7pm tonight. — Reuters