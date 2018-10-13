National Disaster Management Agency says viral message seeking donations for earthquake disaster fund a hoax

A resident walks at an area hit by the earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, October 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) said that it has never sent out a message through SMS or WhatsApp application seeking donations for the Sulawesi Earthquake and Tsunami Disaster Fund (TBGBTS).

Nadma in a statement today said the message, which was allegedly sent out to raise fund for Nadma Earthquake Disaster Fund and called for the public to make their donations through a Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia Berhad account number 221191183544, was a hoax.

Instead, those who wanted to donate for the cause are advised could do so directly to TBGBTS.

Contributions may also be channelled to Bank Muamalat account number 16010000882-71-8, or through cheques in the name of the Nadma Director-General.

Proof of the transaction should be sent to 012-6519563 or 012-2344048 for record purposes.

The government had on October 4 approved the establishment of TBGBTS to help the victims of the Sulawesi earthquake and tsunami. The fund will operate for only a month. — Bernama