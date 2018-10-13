IGP: Police to call up politician, if necessary

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun today said the police would call the politicians involved, if necessary, to facilitate investigation on a report lodged by an aide of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak yesterday. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Oct 13 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun today said the police would call the politicians involved, if necessary, to facilitate investigation on a report lodged by an aide of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak yesterday.

He confirmed the report lodged by Najib’s aide and that investigation would be conducted according to normal procedures.

The report was lodged at Sentul (district police headquarters) by Najib’s aide against certain politicians with regards to their allegations (against Najib).

“So. we will investigate and take appropriate action. This is a normal process,” he told reporters after opening the Malaysia Royal Police (PDRM) National Sports Day at Puteri Harbour Marina here today.

Also present were PDRM Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmudin Mohd, its director of management Datuk Seri Asri Yusoff and Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Mohd Kader Mohd.

Najib, in his official Facebook page last Thursday (Oct 11) said he had asked his aide to lodge a police report to enable the police to initiate investigation regarding the allegation that he was involved in the case of the murder of several individuals including Mongolian model, Altantuya Shaariibuu and Deputy Public Prosecutor, Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais.

Asked on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s statement that sabotage within the government was among the reasons why it was difficult for Malaysia to pin down and arrest fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, Mohamad Fuzi said the police did not know there was a sabotage.

"I don't know who sabotage. As far, as I'm concerned PDRM is not involved. We (police) are also looking for him (Jho Low) and his father, and have requested the assistance of Interpol," he added.