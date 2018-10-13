Govt mulls offer to open national car hub in Melaka

Entrepreneur Development Minister Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said the government will consider the Melaka state government’s offer to make the state the new national car production hub. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

MELAKA, Oct 13 — The government will consider the Melaka state government’s offer to make the state the new national car production hub, says Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof.

Mohd Redzuan said the chosen location should have sufficient infrastructure and entrepreneurs.

“In Melaka, I think Alor Gajah is one of the suitable places,” he told reporters after the presentation of state honours at an investiture ceremony at Dewan Seri Negeri in Ayer Keroh here today

The Alor Gajah MP was one of five Cabinet ministers to receive state honours at the ceremony in conjunction with the 80th birthday today of the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob.

He was conferred the Darjah Gemilang Seri Melaka (DGSM), which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri’; other recipients included Rural Development Minister Rina Mohd Harun; Health Minister Dr Dzulkeply Ahmad; Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail; and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religion) Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof.

“If more Melaka entrepreneurs want to develop together, it could be one of the destinations we would promote to investors, but it’s up to the investors to decide and we can’t force them,” he said.

Mohd Redzuan said he supports the state government’s proposal, saying the state already hosts a composites and aerospace research company, Composites Technology Research Malaysia (CTRM).

“What is available in the state fits in well with the new national car, which will use more advanced materials,” he said.

Earlier on the sidelines of the ceremony, state Industry, Trade and Investment Committee chairman Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen told reporters that the state government is offering Melaka as the new national car hub and is ready to give its full cooperation to make the proposal work.

Mohd Rafiq said the state has many industrial zones and is identifying sites for new ones to meet the growing demand.

“For the new national car project, we already have suitable industrial areas that can be developed into an automotive industry hub,” he said.

He added that the state government is prepared to bring a representative of the federal government to visit suitable locations or send one of its own representatives to Putrajaya to explain the options available in Melaka.

Besides Mohd Rafiq, three other Melaka state executive councillors were conferred the Darjah Mulia Seri Melaka (DMSM), which carries the ‘Datuk’ title – Housing, Local Government and Environment exco Tey Kok Kiew; Tourism, Heritage and Culture exco Muhammad Jailani Khamis, and Public Works,Transport and Public Amenities exco Mohd Sofi Abdul Wahab. — Bernama