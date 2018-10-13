Kedah govt denies viral message about Mukhriz

Chairman of the state Youth and Sports, Tourism and Culture, and Entrepreneurial Development committee, Mohd Asmirul Anuar Aris, says the state government led by Mukhriz was functioning as usual without any problems. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ALOR SETAR, Oct 13 ― The Kedah state government today denied a message that has gone viral on the social media that Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir will take over from Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Chairman of the state Youth and Sports, Tourism and Culture, and Entrepreneurial Development committee, Mohd Asmirul Anuar Aris said as of now, the state government led by Mukhriz was functioning as usual without any problems.

“It is all just a rumour...this has happened before and is normal in politics, but so far, there are no changes in the state government administration.

“What is important is that the present mentri besar (Mukhriz) is with the state government and his father Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is with the federal government, so that makes it easy to do (development) works in the state,” he said when met at the state-level National Sports Day programme here today.

Meanwhile, Mentri Besar Press Officer Mohd Fisol Jaafar said the message which began to go viral on Thursday is slanderous, false and mischievous.

“The message is false and slanderous. Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has also issued a statement and denied the claims on its official Facebook account, with a photo with the word “Fitnah” (slander) “, he said.

According to the message, Sungai Petani MP and Gurun state assemblyman Datuk Johari Abdul will take over from Mukhriz as Kedah Mentri Besar and that Muhyiddin will relinquish his post due to health reasons. ― Bernama