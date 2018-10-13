CIMB Classic: Woodland, Leishman, Sharma share two-shot lead

Gary Woodland of the US (right) in action during the 2018 CIMB Classic golf championships at the TPC Kuala Lumpur October 12, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Three golfers accumulated an identical three-day total of 19-under-par 197 at the 2018 CIMB Classic golf championships held at the West Course of TPC Kuala Lumpur, here today.

They are United States’ Gary Woodland, Australia’s Marc Leishman and India’s Shubhankar Sharma.

Following two-shot adrift was Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) and Bronson Burgoon (United States) to share fourth place, while United States’ Austin Cook stood in sixth place with three-day total of 16-under-par 200. — Bernama