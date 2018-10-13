PD poll turnout tops 50pc, first since May 9

Voters queue up to cast their votes at a polling centre in Port Dickson October 13, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s participation in the Port Dickson by-election has negated some voter fatigue from May 9, with turnout surpassing the 50 per cent mark at 3pm.

This is the first by-election to breach the level since the 14th general election on May 9; there are still nearly two hours of voting left.

In Sungai Kandis, the recorded turnout was 49 per cent.

In the concurrent Balakong and Seri Setia by-elections, turnout was even lower, reaching just 44 and 43 per cent respectively.

Pakatan Harapan previously targeted a 60 per cent turnout for today, but is likely to miss that figure.

Anwar is contesting against six other candidates in today’s by-election that was triggered for him to contest as part of his political comeback.