After Melaka exco’s outburst, DAP to draw up conduct rules for lawmakers

DAP vice-chairman Chow Kon Yeow says his party is drawing up a code of ethics for all its elected representatives. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — DAP is formulating a code of ethics for all its elected representatives, said vice chairman Chow Kon Yeow.

According to national news agency Bernama, he said this code will apply to the party’s lawmakers to serve as guidelines in their communications and behaviour as elected representatives.

Chow said he and two other DAP leaders were drawing up the code.

“Whether the person is a government official or regular representative, there are actions that are unacceptable. For instance, using government resources for party activities must be avoided.

“But what happened in Melaka, perhaps that was a private matter in which we should have managed with the community. I feel those in Melaka have done what was required,” he was quoted as saying.

Chow was responding to questions about Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Norhizam Hassan Baktee, who is also Melaka DAP deputy chairman, who was involved in a public argument with constituents.

The state exco was recorded arguing with residents over a proposed road closure, with the video of the incident subsequently shared online.

He briefly threatened to sue over the video, before apologising later.

Norhizam was then involved in another controversy, this time over his wife’s alleged use of his official car. He denied this by saying it was only for a mechanical emergency.