PKR leader warns supporters against breaching poll rules in PD

PORT DICKSON, Oct 13 — PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil urged Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporters today to obey the rules after the Election Commission said it found some to still be campaigning.

The Lembah Pantai MP warned that continuing to solicit support, especially within the vicinity of polling centres, was against the law.

All vote canvassing activities must stop prior to polling day.

“Please respect the 50m rule and please do not campaign any more today. This is because the official time to campaign ended at 12 pm last night,” he said.

A report was lodged with the EC this morning against supporters of two political parties for allegedly campaigning at the entrance to Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Teluk Kemang.

The Election Offences Act prohibits active campaigning on polling days as well as political activities and paraphernalia within 50m of polling stations.

Fahmi also briefly denied a claim that PH was offering to “compensate” voters who returned to vote in the PD by-election.

PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is contesting against six other candidates in today’s poll.