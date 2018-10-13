DAP man claims cops questioned him over FB remark

DAP member Cheah Leong Huat at a press conference in Teluk Intan October 13, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 13 — A DAP member claimed he was questioned by police yesterday over a comment he posted on Facebook.

Cheah Leong Huat, 48, said he was taken to the Teluk Intan district police by four policemen last night over his remark saying a thanksgiving ceremony should be held if Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming and adviser Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham lose in tomorrow’s party election.

“They said there was a police report against me over a comment I made on Facebook,” he said.

“It was an innocent comment but looks like someone cannot accept it,” he said.

Speaking at a news conference called by Kampar MP Thomas Su, Cheah said his family, especially his 17-year-old daughter, was deeply affected by his arrest.

Su said Cheah was being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities or network service when disseminating information via the internet.

He also questioned why the Pakatan Harapan government still allowed such laws to be used against dissent when it had been critical of the previous Barisan Nasional for the same.