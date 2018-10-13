Shootout for Chicken Dinner begins in biggest PUBG Malaysian showdown

‘Winner, winner, chicken dinner’ ― the winner's tagline for PUBG is on the lips of all the contestants of PUBG MY/SG Championship 2018. ― Pictures by Razak Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Oct 13 ― Twenty teams from three nations will slug it out beginning today for a prize pool of RM40,000 in the biggest showdown of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) in Malaysia.

The popular online battle royale game attracted 160 applications, eventually whittled down to 100 teams that engaged in qualifiers that led to the eventual 16 top teams from Malaysia, as well as three from Singapore and one Brunei team competing in the PUBG MY/SG Championship 2018.

The officially sanctioned PUBG Corp tournament will see the top four qualify in the next step to E-Sports glory to compete in Bangkok at the South East Asian championship with a prize pool of USD100,000 (RM415,000).

“We initially offered only three slots to qualify for the regional battle in Bangkok, but it was agreed that another slot be opened up with the amazing response we received, said tournament director Johnson Goh.

“The initial prize pool of RM30,000 was also increased by another RM10,000.”

The winning team will take home RM16,000, with second and third placings earning RM8,000 and RM6,000 respectively while fourth to eighth placed teams earn RM4,000, RM2,400, RM1,600, RM1,200 and RM800 each.

Fans can catch all the action at Battle Arena today and tomorrow at Battle Arena in Jaya Shopping Center in Petaling Jaya or stream all the action live via https://www.facebook.com/GeekEventsAsia/.